DZ Bank Upgrades Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) to “Hold”

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) was upgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PMMAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

PMMAF opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.99. Puma has a 1 year low of $87.45 and a 1 year high of $131.17.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

