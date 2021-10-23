EDC Blockchain Market Cap Hits $119,758.63 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $119,758.63 and $393.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 67.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,066.66 or 1.00097850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00058403 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00051357 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.56 or 0.00622160 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001671 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004390 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

