Einsteinium Hits One Day Volume of $128,819.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 23% against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $13.26 million and approximately $128,819.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0597 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,080,924 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

