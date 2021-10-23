Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Sells $708,031.50 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 4,150 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.61, for a total transaction of $708,031.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $11,931,042.80.

Shares of ESTC opened at $168.90 on Friday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $177.74. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.71 and a 200-day moving average of $141.21.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $613,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.37.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

