Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Sells $708,031.50 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 4,150 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.61, for a total transaction of $708,031.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 18th, Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $11,931,042.80.
Shares of ESTC opened at $168.90 on Friday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $177.74. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.71 and a 200-day moving average of $141.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $613,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.37.
About Elastic
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
