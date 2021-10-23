ELYSIA Hits Market Cap of $22.96 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $22.96 million and $1.34 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.55 or 0.00204515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00103292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010646 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,019,260,915 coins. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

