ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $12.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

