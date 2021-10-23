Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading Up 5.4%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 56,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,454,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Endo International by 568.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 130.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Endo International by 68.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

