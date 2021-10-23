Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading Up 5.4%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 56,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,454,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Endo International by 568.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 130.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Endo International by 68.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.