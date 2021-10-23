Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Holdings Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Enstar Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Enstar Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enstar Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Enstar Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $238.00 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $169.22 and a 1-year high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.59.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.71 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 80.75%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Campbell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $223.88 per share, with a total value of $447,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,087,137.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

