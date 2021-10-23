Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.52-7.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.901-4.921 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.83 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.520-$7.620 EPS.

NYSE:EFX opened at $268.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $279.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Argus raised Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.63.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

