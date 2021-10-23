Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Clarivate Plc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Clarivate in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Clarivate’s FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Clarivate alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Clarivate stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -85.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $5,767,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.