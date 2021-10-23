Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Baker Hughes’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Baker Hughes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $24.64 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -821.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,813,373 shares of company stock worth $1,257,098,926. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

