Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for WD-40’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WD-40 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDFC. TheStreet cut WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $218.03 on Friday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.27. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 3,375.0% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

