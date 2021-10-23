Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $599.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to announce sales of $599.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $615.20 million and the lowest is $557.61 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $622.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $53,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.41. 1,341,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,031. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $86.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

