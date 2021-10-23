Ergo (ERG) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $9.34 or 0.00015291 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $299.00 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,081.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,132.78 or 0.06766005 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.56 or 0.00320163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $628.38 or 0.01028759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00090735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.09 or 0.00442173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.03 or 0.00281645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.74 or 0.00246781 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

