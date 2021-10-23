Exeedme (XED) Hits Market Cap of $26.24 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $26.24 million and $581,103.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00070691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00073793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00105045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,454.52 or 1.00202406 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,091.19 or 0.06670732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021804 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

