Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Reduced by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,948 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

XOM opened at $63.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

