Fastenal (FAST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on November 23rd

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th.

Fastenal has raised its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Fastenal has a payout ratio of 71.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fastenal to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,265 shares of company stock worth $178,774 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

