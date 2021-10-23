Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of McKesson worth $78,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McKesson by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in McKesson by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 104,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $209.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

