FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Elm Ridge Management LLC

Elm Ridge Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 2.2% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 980.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 100.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,625,000 after purchasing an additional 383,348 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 58.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,821,000 after purchasing an additional 334,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in FedEx by 290.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,395,000 after purchasing an additional 250,579 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

NYSE:FDX opened at $232.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.