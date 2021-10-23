Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $149.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.06. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $149.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

