Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Hits New 52-Week High at $148.80

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $148.80 and last traded at $148.76, with a volume of 219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.20.

Several research firms have commented on FERG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $1.665 dividend. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $780,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $7,777,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $258,277,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

