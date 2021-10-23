FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

FGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, insider Thane Wettig bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in FibroGen by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,738 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FibroGen by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,214 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FibroGen by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $10.86. 1,145,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,853. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

