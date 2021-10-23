FIO Protocol (FIO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.06 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $69.90 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001278 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001175 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 787,884,923 coins and its circulating supply is 361,179,434 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

