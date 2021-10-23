First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $336,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $284.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.65 and a 200-day moving average of $275.42. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $217.02 and a 1-year high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

