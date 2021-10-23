First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $538,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $304,537,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,897,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,211,000 after buying an additional 4,261,230 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.24.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

