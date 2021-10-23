First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $570,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 33,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 606,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,890,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $240.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.08. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.81 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

