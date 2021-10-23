First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,336,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $112.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.