First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after buying an additional 929,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,455,000 after purchasing an additional 814,445 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,560,000 after purchasing an additional 257,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,267,000 after purchasing an additional 230,547 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.65 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.50 and a 52 week high of $110.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

