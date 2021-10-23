First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives $18.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FHN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

FHN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,898,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,678. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 71.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,116 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 777.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,171 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 5.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

