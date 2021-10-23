First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) were up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.90. Approximately 31,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 106,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03.

Get First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 78,132 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 33,456 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 41,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.