First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Shares Up 0.8%

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70. 70 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 10.02% of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

