First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 15th

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 52.4% over the last three years.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.