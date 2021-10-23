First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 15th

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 52.4% over the last three years.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
