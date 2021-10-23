Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Flagstar Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 2.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

NYSE:FBC opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.87.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $20,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

