Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.18 billion. Foot Locker posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Foot Locker by 26.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,315 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Foot Locker by 72.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,618 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $1,306,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FL opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Earnings History and Estimates for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

