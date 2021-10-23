Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $45.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.06.

FCX opened at $37.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,203 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,359 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 765.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 46.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,531,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $116,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

