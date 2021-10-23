Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $43.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $46.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FCX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after buying an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,297,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,160,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

