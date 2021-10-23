Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $291,690,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,549 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $357,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,205,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,185,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,604 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.00. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.