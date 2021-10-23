Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $6.20 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 361,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 374.6% during the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 765,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,264,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 13.7% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

PG stock opened at $140.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.81. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

