Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average of $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.72.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.