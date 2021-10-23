Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 323 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $230.18 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $155.15 and a 1-year high of $231.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.14.

