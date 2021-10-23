frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives $56.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 316,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 47,315 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after purchasing an additional 115,005 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,243,000 after purchasing an additional 290,462 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 2.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after purchasing an additional 81,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 20.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTDR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.71. 262,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,659. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

