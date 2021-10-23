Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7,680.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter.

JPSE stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $45.48.

