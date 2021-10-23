Frontier Wealth Management LLC Invests $254,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 163.9% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 78,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26,872.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 386,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after acquiring an additional 385,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $62.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.47.

