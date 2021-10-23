Frontier Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 33.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7,680.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 601,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $45.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $45.48.

