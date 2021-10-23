Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,400 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

NYSE IP opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. International Paper has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

