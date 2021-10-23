Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KSU. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

In other news, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $2,669,915.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $1,415,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,379 shares of company stock valued at $15,492,641 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KSU opened at $305.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.80. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

