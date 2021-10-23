FSBT API Token (FSBT) Hits One Day Volume of $18,950.00

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. FSBT API Token has a total market cap of $151,720.35 and approximately $18,950.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FSBT API Token coin can now be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FSBT API Token has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00051185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00205024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00103099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010621 BTC.

FSBT API Token Coin Profile

FSBT is a coin. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

Buying and Selling FSBT API Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FSBT API Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FSBT API Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

