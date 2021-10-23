Fundamenta Reaches Market Capitalization of $379,159.23 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $379,159.23 and $568.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00071886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00074408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00106022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,122.42 or 0.99866377 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.13 or 0.06550412 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021873 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,724,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,406 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

