Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will report $240.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.50 million. Funko reported sales of $191.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year sales of $926.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $943.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $975.20 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.77 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.72.

In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 43,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $881,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 4,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $89,186.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,508 shares of company stock valued at $9,640,969. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Funko by 11.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Funko by 12.8% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Funko by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 166,588 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Funko by 7.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNKO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.47. 576,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

