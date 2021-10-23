G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

